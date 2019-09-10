Twins' Ronald Torreyes: Earns promotion to majors
Torreyes had his contract selected from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Torreyes put together a .256/.289/.406 slash line with 11 homers and 42 RBI over 79 games at Triple-A this season, and he'll now take the place of Byron Buxton (shoulder) on the 40-man roster. Torreyes hasn't appeared in a big-league game since the 2018 season with the Yankees.
