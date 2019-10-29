Torreyes was outrighted off the 40-man roster, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Torreyes will become a free agent if he clears waivers. Torreyes was signed to add depth at Triple-A and he was needed in September amid several injuries in the infield. He hit .256/.289/.406 with 11 homers and 42 RBI over 79 games at Triple-A. He'll likely earn an invite to spring training with a shot to win a utility role based on his Triple-A performance.

