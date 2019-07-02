Torreyes was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Torreyes has spent the bulk of the season at Rochester, with his .175/.219/.371 slash line unsurprisingly not tempting any team to claim him off waivers. He's still just 26 and owns a respectable .281/.310/.375 career slash line in 614 big-league plate appearances, however, so there's a chance he pops up in a utility role at some point if his numbers improve.

