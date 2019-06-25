Torreyes was reinstated from the restricted list and assigned to High-A Ft. Myers on Tuesday.

Torreyes had been on the restricted list for undisclosed reasons for over two weeks. He'll likely only spend a brief period of time in Ft. Myers, as he's spent most of his time at Triple-A or in the majors over the last four seasons. Gabriel Moya was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.