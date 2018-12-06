Twins' Ronald Torreyes: Signs with Minnesota
Torreyes inked a one-year, $800,000 major-league deal with the Twins on Thursday, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.
Torreyes was traded from the Yankees to the Cubs in late November and failed to have his contract tendered by Chicago for this upcoming season. The 26-year-old did well to secure a big-league contract and will serve as added depth all around the infield for the Twins during the 2019 campaign. Across 41 games with the Yankees last year, he slashed .280/.294/.370 with seven RBI and eight extra-base hits.
