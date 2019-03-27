Twins' Ronald Torreyes: Will travel to Minnesota
Torreyes will travel with the Twins to Minneapolis for Opening Day in case Jorge Polanco isn't ready to play due to arm fatigue, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Torreyes isn't expected to be added to the 25-man roster unless Polanco is hurt, however. Torreyes is expected to begin the season at Triple-A
