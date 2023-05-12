site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Ronny Henriquez: Activated and optioned
RotoWire Staff
Henriquez was activated from the 15-day injured list by the Twins on Friday and optioned to Triple-A St. Paul.
Henriquez has been out all season after developing right posterior elbow soreness throughout much of spring training. He's healthy now but will join St. Paul's bullpen for the time being.
