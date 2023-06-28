Henriquez (oblique) was activated from the minor-league injured list Wednesday at Triple-A St. Paul, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Henriquez has made only 13 relief appearances this season in the minors due to elbow and oblique troubles, but he's been cleared to return to action with the Triple-A affiliate of the Twins and could eventually get another look in the majors if his health cooperates. The 23-year-old registered a 2.31 ERA with nine strikeouts across his first 11.2 big-league innings in 2022.