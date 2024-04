The Twins selected Henriquez's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.

Henriquez will provide the Twins with a fresh arm out of the bullpen capable of covering multiple innings as Minnesota kicks off a four-game series with the White Sox on Monday. The 23-year-old right-hander had posted a 4.05 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB across 13.1 innings with St. Paul this season prior to his call-up.