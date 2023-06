Henriquez was placed on the 7-day injured list in Triple-A St. Paul due to a left oblique strain, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Henriquez missed over a month at the start of the year due to elbow soreness and will now miss even more time because of an unrelated injury. The 22-year-old reliever holds an 8.15 ERA and 2.21 WHIP through 17.2 innings in Triple-A.