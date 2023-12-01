Henriquez signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Nov. 19.
Henriquez was briefly a free agent after being non-tendered by the Twins but wound up re-signing. The 23-year-old got into three games with the Twins in 2022 but spent all of 2023 in the minors, collecting a 5.68 ERA and 49:36 K:BB over 57 frames at Triple-A St. Paul.
More News
-
Ronny Henriquez: Non-tendered by Twins•
-
Twins' Ronny Henriquez: Activated off minor-league IL•
-
Twins' Ronny Henriquez: Lands on minor-league IL•
-
Twins' Ronny Henriquez: Activated and optioned•
-
Twins' Ronny Henriquez: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Twins' Ronny Henriquez: Nearing rehab assignment•