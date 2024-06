The Twins optioned Henriquez to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday.

Henriquez will head back to the minors as the Twins clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander David Festa, who was called up from St. Paul to start Thursday's game in Arizona. During his two-day stay with the Twins, Henriquez made one appearance, tossing a scoreless inning and striking out a batter in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Diamondbacks.