Lewis (knee) was cleared to run the bases recently and is hoping to begin playing in minor-league games by mid-April, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

When asked recently how his surgically-repaired right knee was feeling, Lewis said 90-100 percent, with a goal of getting it to 120 percent. The plan is for Lewis to go through a month-long progression with his minor-league at-bats before advancing to a rehab assignment. He's on the 60-day injured list, but it sounds like he could have a chance to return when eligible or shortly after.