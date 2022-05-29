Lewis was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul by the Twins on Sunday and is starting in center field against the Royals, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old was optioned to St. Paul on May 18 when Carlos Correa (finger) returned from the injured list, and he's now back in Minnesota after spending less that two weeks in the minors. Lewis moved around the diamond while back at Triple-A and saw playing time at shortstop, third base, left field and center field, and he's poised to fill a utility role now that he's back in the majors. He hit .308/.325/.564 with two home runs, four doubles, five RBI and five runs over his first 11 big-league games.