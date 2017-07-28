Lewis is hitting .308 with three home runs and eight stolen bases in 24 games for Minnesota's rookie Gulf Coast League team.

While it's just 24 games, the 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick is off to a promising start to his career. He's also show good place discipline with a 11:10 K:BB ratio.

