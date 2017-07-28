Twins' Royce Lewis: Career off to promising start
Lewis is hitting .308 with three home runs and eight stolen bases in 24 games for Minnesota's rookie Gulf Coast League team.
While it's just 24 games, the 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick is off to a promising start to his career. He's also show good place discipline with a 11:10 K:BB ratio.
