Twins' Royce Lewis: First homer of season at Low-A
Lewis went 2-for-5 with one home run and one strikeout Thursday for Low-A Cedar Rapids.
The home run was his first of the year, and second in 23 career games in the Midwest League. While a .250 BABIP is suppressing his early-season slash line, his 3:4 K:BB shows that he has a very good handle on the pitching at this level. He is also 1-for-1 on stolen-base attempts in the early going. Look for him to soon force a promotion to High-A.
