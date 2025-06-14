The Twins will place Lewis on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Lewis sat out Saturday's contest while the Twins ran tests on the hamstring that he injured Friday. He'll now spend at least the next 10 days on the shelf, though the Twins may take extreme caution bringing the 26-year-old back from the injured list since this is already the second time this season he's strained his left hamstring. Brooks Lee will likely pick up most of the starts at third base until Lewis returns.