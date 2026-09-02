Lewis went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 15-2 rout of the Tigers.

Lewis finished a triple shy of the cycle, with his biggest contribution coming on a three-run homer in Minnesota's 10-run sixth inning. It had been 22 contests since his last big fly, a stretch where he held only a .282 slugging percentage. Lewis is slashing .236/.304/.407 with 14 homers, 21 doubles, one triple, 49 RBI, 48 runs and 14 steals across 104 games this season.