Lewis went 1-for-1 with a home run and two walks in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees. He started at third base in just his second game of the season after missing nearly 10 weeks due to a strained right quad.

Lewis is remarkably 3-for-3 with two home runs in two games this season (he was injured on Opening Day). It was a good sign for his health that he played third base as opposed to being eased into action at DH. However, expect Lewis to get several rest days or time at DH in the next week or so.