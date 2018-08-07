Twins' Royce Lewis: Homers twice in four-hit effort
Lewis went 4-for-6 with a pair of home runs and five RBI for High-A Fort Myers in its 13-0 win over Lakeland on Monday.
Lewis' stat line is notable even without context, but it's rendered even more impressive in that two of his hits -- including the first of his two long balls -- came off Casey Mize, the Tigers' top pitching prospect and the 2018 No. 1 overall pick. The outfielder has turned in multi-hit efforts in five of his last 10 games and is hitting .329/.418/.506 with three home runs and four steals through his first 21 games in the Florida State League.
