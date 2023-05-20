Lewis (knee) homered twice for Triple-A St. Paul on Friday in a rehab game against Triple-A Columbus.
Lewis has now homered three times in three games since having his rehab assignment moved to Triple-A, and he's hitting .500/.500/1.250 over his first five games. The 23-year-old has impressed when on the field over the past year, and he looks like the torn ACL that sidelined him for the majority of 2023 isn't bothering him. Lewis isn't eligible to come off the 60-day injured list until May 29, but he could do just that while providing plenty of fantasy relevance with his speed and improving power.
More News
-
Twins' Royce Lewis: Moving rehab up to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Royce Lewis: Plays well in rehab game•
-
Twins' Royce Lewis: Beginning rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Twins' Royce Lewis: Aiming for May rehab assignment•
-
Twins' Royce Lewis: Aims for minors games by mid-April•
-
Twins' Royce Lewis: Taking live at-bats•