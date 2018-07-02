Twins' Royce Lewis: Hot at plate since suffering injury
Lewis has gone 14-for-32 (.438) at the plate with two home runs, four doubles and three stolen bases in his nine games with Low-A Cedar Rapids since returning from a knee injury.
Lewis was sidelined for less than a week due to the knee issue but hasn't missed a beat since rejoining the lineup, displaying the familiar power, speed and contact skills that make him the Twins' top prospect. On the campaign, the 19-year-old is slashing .319/.366/.492 with 28 extra-base hits, a 19-for-23 success rate on stolen-base attempts and a 15.4 percent strikeout rate. He'll likely earn a promotion to the Florida State League at some point later this summer.
