The Twins placed Lewis on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right adductor strain.

The 25-year-old was removed from Tuesday's game against the Detroit due to left groin tightness, but it's now being reported as a right adductor injury. According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, Lewis is dealing with a Grade 2 strain and will be sidelined through the All-Star break before being reevaluated. Even in a best-case scenario, he'll likely miss some time behind that while building back up to game readiness. Prospect Brooks Lee was called up in a corresponding move and should take over as Minnesota's primary third baseman while Lewis is out.