Lewis went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and a double in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Dodgers.

It was Lewis' fifth homer of the season and his third in the month of July. The slugging third baseman is finally beginning to come around amidst what's been another injury-plagued campaign, and his recent surge could help him work his way back up Minnesota's batting order at some point. Since the start of June, Lewis is slashing .322/.381/.529 with four big flies, six doubles and 16 RBI over 97 plate appearances.