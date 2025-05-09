Lewis is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants.
Lewis made his season debut Tuesday and started all three games against the Orioles, going 0-for-9 with one strikeout and one walk. He'll get a breather against Giants right-hander Jordan Hicks. Brooks Lee is making the start at third base and batting in the cleanup spot for Minnesota.
