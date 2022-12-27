Lewis (knee) is not expected to be ready to play for the Twins until late June or early July, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Lewis' rehab from a second tear of his right ACL is at the six-month mark and the process has gone as well as can be expected so far. Last week he was cleared to increase running and change-of-direction activities and he hopes to begin swinging a bat by mid-January. He'll report to spring training in February, with the goal being to further ramp up his activity level in early March. Lewis is tentatively slated to be the Twins' shortstop when he returns, although obviously that could change depending on what the team does between now and then and how the youngster's rehab goes.