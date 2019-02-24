Lewis was not available for Saturday's spring training game due to a mild oblique strain, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "We're going to be conservative, as you would probably guess," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said, "Take our time with that. That's something we're going to work through and we're not overly concerned as we sit here right now. It is something to take note of as we go forward."

It sounds like Lewis will be out a week or more, which means he's unlikely to appear in any major league spring training games before minor league camp begins Mar. 7. He still has plenty of time before the minor league season begins to get over this ailment, but it's worth monitoring since it's an injury that could sidetrack his season.