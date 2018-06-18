Twins' Royce Lewis: Playing with patellar tendinitis in left knee
Lewis is dealing with patellar tendinitis in his left knee but still hopes to play in the Midwest League All-Star Game on Tuesday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Lewis left Saturday's game due to a sore knee. However, the move was said to be precautionary and team doctors say he has no structural damage. The 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick is hitting .302 with a .799 OPS and 16 SB at Low-A Cedar Rapids.
