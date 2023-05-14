Lewis (knee) went 2-for-3 with a double, stolen base, three runs scored and a walk in a rehab game with Double-A Wichita on Saturday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Lewis went 0-for-3 in his rehab debut with Wichita on Friday, but turned things on in his second opportunity. The shortstop is working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered last summer while making a spectacular catch in the outfield as a member of the Twins. Lewis will likely need a lengthy rehab assignment, but he should be up with Minnesota this summer as a player that offers some significant fantasy upside as well.