Lewis (hamstring) did some sprints Monday and ran the bases again Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Lewis is coming along well in his recovery from a left hamstring strain and would appear close to a rehab assignment, although the Twins haven't revealed a timetable for that yet. He's been sidelined since mid-March, so Lewis will likely require more than just a few rehab games.

