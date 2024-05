Lewis (quad) did some light running on the field Tuesday and the Twins are ramping up his baserunning, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Per Park, Twins' head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta described the ramp-up as a big week of recovery for Lewis. The 24-year-old will do more aggressive change-of-direction stuff later this week that will give more insight to the timeline for his rehab assignment.