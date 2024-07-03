Lewis is set to undergo an MRI and additional testing for the left groin injury he suffered in Tuesday's win over Detroit, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. "This is out of my control," Lewis said. "So what I can control, I'm very happy about, but this is out of my control. I have no idea. But probably not very optimistic, to be honest with you. I'm praying, but it's usually always horrible news. So we'll see."

Lewis suffered the injury after legging out a double in the third inning and played two more innings in the field before departing. It sounds like Lewis may be headed for an injured list stint based on his comments, but more will known after the MRI.