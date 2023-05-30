Lewis went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 7-5 win over Houston in 10 innings.

The 23-year-old turned in a scintillating 2023 major-league debut, which came exactly one year after he tore the ACL in his right knee for the second time in his career. Upon returning from the 60-day injured list, Lewis was installed as the Twins' starting third baseman and sparked the offense with a third-inning home run, then delivered a clutch game-tying RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning. Lewis is expected to settle in as the Twins' everyday third baseman, though the organization may be judicious with his usage early on coming off the major knee surgery.