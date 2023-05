Lewis went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer, four RBI and one run scored in Monday's win over Houston.

It was an amazing 2023 major league debut as he powered the Twins offense with a home run and then a clutch single with two outs in the ninth inning to send the game into extra innings. Lewis should take over as the everyday third baseman though the Twins may be judicious with his rest early on as he returns from last year's torn ACL.