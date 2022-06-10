Lewis has been diagnosed with a partially torn right ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2022 season, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Lewis also sustained a torn right ACL in February of 2021, and he carries a return timetable of approximately 12 months after sustaining the same injury last week. It's a devastating blow for the 23-year-old, who made his major-league debut in May and slashed .300/.317/.550 with two homers, five runs and five RBI over 12 games with the Twins. It seems unlikely that Lewis will be able to handle much work during spring training in 2023, but he'll attempt to return to the field by next summer.