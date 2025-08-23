Lewis went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and an additional run scored in Friday's 9-7 win over the White Sox.

Lewis established a season high in RBI, and the three-hit effort was his third of the campaign. It's still been another injury-riddling year for the slugging infielder, who is slashing an uneven .233/.293/.378 with seven long balls, 15 doubles and 33 RBI over 273 plate appearances. Lewis does have a clear path to everyday reps at third base the rest of the way, and he's logged a hit in three of his past four outings.