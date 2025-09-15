Lewis went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The former first-overall pick reached double figures in steals for the first time in his four-year career, as he notched his ninth and 10th stolen bases of the season. Lewis nabbed second off Arizona starter Nabil Crismatt in the second before returning in the eighth to swipe second against reliever Anthony DeSclafani. Through 356 total plate appearances, Lewis now sports a .237/.289/.395 slash line with 12 homers, 45 RBI and 35 runs scored.