Lewis went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Tigers.

Lewis extended his hitting streak to seven games and has three multi-hit performances over that span while striking out just three times. To compare, he had a 2:19 BB:K through 15 games before his current hitting streak. He's starting to come into his own and is now slashing .333/.357/.506 with four homers, 14 RBI, 11 runs, a steal and owns a 141 wRC+ in 22 games since his return from the 60 day IL.