Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey didn't seem concerned about Lewis' knee injury, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "I don't think there's anything there beyond just some general soreness that he's been fighting through."

Lewis told reporters earlier in the week that he's dealing with patellar tendinitis, but Falvey wouldn't confirm that diagnosis. Either way, the fact that he's leading off in the Midwest League All-Star Game on Tuesday suggests the injury isn't anything overly concerning. Lewis, the 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick, is hitting .302/.344/.455 with six homers and 16 stolen bases in 55 games with Low-A Cedar Rapids this season.