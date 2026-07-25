Twins' Royce Lewis: Two steals in Friday's loss

Lewis went 0-for-2 with two walks and two stolen bases in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Athletics.

Lewis was held hitless for the fourth time in his last seven games, but he was able to draw multiple walks for the second contest in a row. He's picked up three steals over his last two games to make good use of his time on base. The infielder is now batting .211 with a .675 OPS, 10 home runs, nine steals, 30 RBI, 33 runs scored and 12 doubles over 70 contests this season. Friday marked his fourth appearance at second base in 2026, though he most often occupies one of the corner infield spots.