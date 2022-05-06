Lewis will still be called up by the Twins on Friday despite the fact that Carlos Correa doesn't have a broken finger, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Lewis looked to be in line for an extended run as the Twins' shortstop, as reports from Thursday indicated that Correa had fractured his right middle finger after getting hit by a pitch. A CT scan Friday revealed that Correa hadn't in fact suffered a fracture, so he'll avoid the injured list. Lewis should get at least a start or two until Correa's swelling goes down, but he'll be in a fight for at-bats elsewhere on the diamond once Correa is ready to go.