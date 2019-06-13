Twins' Ryan Eades: Optioned to minors
Eades was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday.
The 27-year-old pitched 3.2 scoreless innings in two appearances with the Twins, but was optioned to Triple-A to make room for Fernando Romero on the 25-man roster. It was an effective major league debut for Eades, and he could find himself back in the Twins bullpen before the end of the season.
