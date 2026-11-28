Fitzgerald signed a one-year, major-league contract with the Twins on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

After slashing .315/.375/.485 with 16 homers, 102 RBI, 93 runs scored and 14 steals over 612 plate appearances with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate last season, Fitzgerald will now return to the organization that he made his MLB debut with in 2025. The 32-year-old will likely need to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster during spring training, but his ability to field nearly every position will help his chances.