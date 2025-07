Gallagher was traded from the Cubs to the Twins on Thursday along with Sam Armstrong in exchange for Willi Castro, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Gallagher, a sixth-round pick in 2024, has a 3.43 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 96 strikeouts in 84 innings this season, primarily at High-A. He has a 1.59 ERA through two starts at Double-A.