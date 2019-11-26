Play

Garton signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Monday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

Garton is expected to receive an invitation to big-league camp as part of the deal. The 29-year-old isn't particularly likely to make the Opening Day roster, as he owns a career 4.90 ERA in 64.1 major-league innings, only three of which have come in the last two seasons.

