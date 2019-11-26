Twins' Ryan Garton: Signs minors deal with Minnesota
Garton signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Monday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.
Garton is expected to receive an invitation to big-league camp as part of the deal. The 29-year-old isn't particularly likely to make the Opening Day roster, as he owns a career 4.90 ERA in 64.1 major-league innings, only three of which have come in the last two seasons.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...
-
Prospects: Top 10 catchers
Between some noteworthy draft picks and the surplus of bat-first types quickly ascending the...