Jeffers went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI during Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Tigers.

Jeffers extended the Twins' lead to 4-0 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth. He added an RBI double in the seven, making his second multi-hit game and his first multi-RBI outing of the season. The backup catcher is currently slashing .214/.298/.726.