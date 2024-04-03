Jeffers went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Brewers.

After an 0-for-13 beginning to his season, including his first two official at-bats in this one, Jeffers cranked a three-run homer off Bryse Wilson in the seventh inning to break open a 3-3 tie. The 26-year-old catcher had a breakout 2023 campaign, slashing .276/.369/.490 with 14 home runs in 96 games, and he'll be given every chance to repeat or improve on those numbers. Jeffers has started four of the Twins' first five games -- three behind the plate, and one at DH.