Jeffers went 3-for-4 including a solo home run in Friday's 7-6 win over the Rockies.

Jeffers followed a Trevor Larnach home run in the seventh with a homer of his own to tie the game for the Twins. The homer was his third in four games and marked his 14th of the season which matches a career high. Friday also marked the third consecutive start for Jeffers, who had previously been alternating starts with Christian Vazquez. It remains to be seen how the Twins plan to divvy up the playing time between the two once the playoffs begin next week.