Jeffers went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Giants.

With Christian Vazquez getting a day off, Jeffers drew the start at catcher and hit eighth. He walked in his first at-bat, lined out in his second and hit a solo home run in his third, which extended Minnesota's lead to 7-1. Jeffers has been solid when called upon and is slashing .246/.395/.426 across 26 appearances (61 at-bats) with two home runs and five RBI, but Vazquez remains the everyday backstop.