Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Hitting in cage, catching bullpens

Jeffers (hand) was spotted taking swings in the batting cage and catching a bullpen session Monday, Theodore Tollefson of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Jeffers appears to be making good progress in his recovery from left hand surgery, but he'll still need to resume facing live pitching in batting practice before the Twins map out a rehab assignment for the 29-year-old catcher. While Jeffers has been on the shelf, Victor Caratini has stepped in admirably as the Twins' No. 1 catcher, producing a .906 OPS since Jeffers was deactivated May 19.